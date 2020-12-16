Penn State adds 15 players on first signing day

Penn State head coach James Franklin joins his players for the alma mater following an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State football signed a group of 15 players Wednesday in its initial 2021 signing class.

High school football players still have time to sign with a college team. Players can also sign on February 3 on the second football signing day.

Penn State brought in a group including four defensive backs, three wide receivers and a quarterback.

The class includes twin brothers Kalen and Kobe King from Cass Technical High School in Detroit. The class also features Liam Clifford – younger brother of Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford.

Another headliner includes quarterback Christian Veilleaux from Ontario, Canada. Villeaux played his high school football at Bullis School in Maryland. Wide receiver Lonnie White Jr. will also play baseball at Penn State.

Coach James Franklin and Director of Player Personnel Andy Frank both said the team will be more active in signing transfer players.

You can find a summation of the entire recruiting class below courtesy of Penn State athletics:

Nate Bruce

OL | Harrisburg, Pennsylvania | Harrisburg High School | HS Coach: Cal Everett | 6-3, 330

Jamari Buddin

LB | Ypsilanti, Michigan | Belleville High School | HS Coach: Jermain Crowell | 6-2, 204

Liam Clifford

WR | Maineville, Ohio | St. Xavier High School | HS Coach: Steve Specht | 6-1,191

Jeffrey Davis Jr.

DB | Bristol, Connecticut | Kingswood Oxford School | HS Coach: Jason Martinez | 6-0, 170

Khalil Dinkins

TE | Wexford, Pennsylvania | North Allegheny Senior High School | HS Coach: Art Walker | 6-4, 221

Kalen King

DB | Detroit, Michigan | Cass Technical High School | HS Coach: Thomas Wilcher | 5-11,176

Kobe King

LB | Detroit, Michigan | Cass Technical High School | HS Coach: Thomas Wilcher | 6-0, 237

Rodney McGraw

DL | Chicago, Illinois | Elkhart Central High School (Ind.) | HS Coach: Josh Shattuck | 6-4, 230

Jaylen Reed

DB | Detroit, Michigan | Martin Luther King Jr. High School | HS Coach: Tyrone Spencer | 6-0, 196

Sander Sahaydak

K | Bethlehem, Pennsylvania | Liberty High School | HS Coach: John Truby | 6-0, 159

Landon Tengwall

OL | Annapolis, Maryland | Our Lady of Good Counsel High School | HS Coach: Andy Stefanelli | 6-5, 303

Christian Veilleux

QB | Ottawa, Ontario | Bullis School (Md.) | HS: Patrick Cilento | 6-4, 200

Harrison Wallace III

WR | Montgomery, Alabama | Pike Road High School | HS Coach: Patrick Browning | 6-1, 180

Zakee Wheatley

DB | Crofton, Maryland | Archbishop Spalding High School | HS Coach: Kyle Schmitt | 6-2, 183

Lonnie White Jr.

WR | Coatesville, Pennsylvania | Malvern Preparatory School | HS Coach: Dave Gueriera | 6-2, 201