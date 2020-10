NEW YORK (NEWS10) — According to a "Reopening Stronger" poll from the Education Trust-New York, under half of all parents of school-aged kids in New York say it's been a success. All told, only 39% of parents surveyed said remote learning is successful. Another 18% are not involved in remote learning at all.

This means that only 48% of parents surveyed in New York with remote students rate it as successful. Meanwhile, 86% are concerned about their child falling behind academically, with 59% listed as very concerned. Contracting coronavirus represents a top concern for 84% of parents.