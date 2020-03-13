Penn State baseball coach speaks on sudden end to season

Penn State baseball – just like pretty much ever sports team in the country – saw a sudden end to the season.

The team played Miami University (OH) Thursday afternoon. The NCAA, Big Ten and Penn State announced the cancelation of all winter and spring sports while Penn State was playing. Coach Rob Cooper informed the team of the season’s cancelation after the game.

We caught up with coach Cooper for a live interview about 10 minutes after the team arrived back at Medlar Field Friday. He gives explains how he had to tell his team the bad news and also gives his thoughts on the possibility of his athletes receiving an extra year of eligibility.

