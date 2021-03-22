Penn State baseball walks off Maryland setting up rubber match

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State baseball pulled off some last-inning heroics to pick up its first home win of the season.

Penn State defeated Maryland 6-5 on a walk off single by Josh Spiegel in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Penn State had fallen behind in the top half of the final frame before pulling off the comeback. Spiegel finished 3-5 with two RBI and a run scored.

The two teams will play the last game of the series Monday. The rubber match will take place at 4 p.m. at Medlar Field.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now