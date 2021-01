Penn State men’s basketball is hoping to get back to its regularly scheduled programming.

The team has rescheduled three games postponed due to COVID-19.

Penn State hoops will now play the following games:

At Illinois – Tuesday, Jan. 19 8:30 p.m.

vs. Rutgers – Thursday, Jan. 21 Time TBA

vs. Wisconsin – Wednesday, Jan. 27 Time TBA

All three games will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Penn State paused team activities on Jan. 6 because of positive COVID-19 test results.