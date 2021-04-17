Penn State completes spring practice at Beaver Stadium in place of Blue White game

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – It might not be Penn State’s final spring practice, but it was the closest thing to the Blue White game since 2019.

Penn State football held a spring practice at Beaver Stadium Saturday in front of about 7,500 first-year students. It marked the first time fans were able to take the stands at Penn State’s home stadium since the spring game in 2019.

Penn State previously announced another spring practice event at Beaver Stadium set for Friday, April 23 for the school’s senior students to attend. Originally, Saturday’s practice was set to be the team’s final spring practice. Coach Franklin announced the team has three more allotted spring practices for the following week capped by Friday’s event.

Penn State’s defense shined in the scrimmage portion of the practice. Freshman Kalen King stood out with two interceptions including one returned for a touchdown.

