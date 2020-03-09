Penn State enters Big Ten Tournament as No. 6 Seed

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Big Ten tournament seedings and parings are set.

Penn State enters as the No. 6 seed, and will face the winner of Nebraska and Indiana on Thursday, March 12 in Indianapolis. Tip off begins 25 minutes after the game between Ohio State and Purdue.

The 2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket is set. #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/M2mVxPb7lD — Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) March 9, 2020

.@PennStateMBB enters the #B1GTourney as the No. 6 seed and will face the winner of Indiana/Nebraska on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/MsSjvGnOa7 — Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) March 9, 2020

Penn State split the season series with Indiana, winning 64-49 on January 29th in the Bryce Jordan Center, then falling to Indiana in Bloomington 68-60 on February 23rd.

Penn State defeated Nebraska in their lone match-up 76-64 on February 1.

Penn State will look to turn things around after losing three straight games to end the season, including five of their last six games.

Should Penn State win their first game, they will face the No. 3 seeded Maryland, a team they beat back on December 10 which gave the Nittany Lions their first win against a top five opponent at that time since Feb. 2016.