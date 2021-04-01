Penn State football schedules future non-conference games

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State football announced three future non-conference matchups starting in 2024.
Penn State will host Kent State, Marshall and San Jose State down the line. The games against Kent State and San Jose State are makeup dates for games that were canceled during the 2020 season when the Big Ten chose to play only conference contests.
Penn State will host those opponents on the following dates:
Penn State vs. Kent State
Sept. 21, 2024
Penn State vs. Marshall
Sept. 5, 2026, 2026
Penn State vs. San Jose State
Sept. 19, 2026
Penn State football’s schedule is now finalized through the 2024 season. You can find the schedules below courtesy of Penn State athletics:
2021 Penn State Football Schedule
Sept. 4 at Wisconsin *
Sept. 11 Ball State
Sept. 18 Auburn
Sept. 25 Villanova
Oct. 2 Indiana *
Oct. 9 at Iowa *
Oct. 23 Illinois *
Oct. 30 at Ohio State *
Nov. 6 at Maryland *
Nov. 13 Michigan *
Nov. 20 Rutgers *
Nov. 27 at Michigan State *
2022 Penn State Football Schedule
Sept. 3 at Purdue*
Sept. 10 Ohio
Sept. 17 at Auburn
Sept. 24 Central Michigan
Oct. 1 Ohio State*
Oct. 8 at Michigan*
Oct. 15 Illinois*
Oct. 29 Michigan State*
Nov. 5 at Indiana*
Nov. 12 Maryland*
Nov. 19 Minnesota*
Nov. 26 at Rutgers*
2023 Penn State Football Schedule
Sept. 2 West Virginia
Sept. 9 Delaware
Sept. 16 at Illinois*
Sept. 23 at Northwestern*
Oct. 7 Indiana*
Oct. 14 at Michigan State*
Oct. 21 at Ohio State*
Oct. 28 Iowa*
Nov. 4 Michigan*
Nov. 11 UMass
Nov. 18 Rutgers*
Nov. 25 at Maryland*
2024 Penn State Football Schedule
Aug. 31 at West Virginia
Sept. 7 Bowling Green
Sept. 14 at Rutgers*
Sept. 21 Kent State
Oct. 5 Maryland*
Oct. 12 Illinois*
Oct. 19 at Wisconsin*
Oct. 26 Nebraska*
Nov. 9 Ohio State*
Nov. 16 at Michigan*
Nov. 23 at Indiana*
Nov. 30 Michigan State*
2025 Penn State Football Schedule
Sept. 6 Virginia Tech
Sept. 13 Villanova
Sept. 20 Rutgers*
Sept. 27 at Illinois*
Oct. 4 Purdue*
Oct. 18 at Maryland*
Oct. 25 at Minnesota*
Nov. 1 Indiana*
Nov. 15 at Ohio State*
Nov. 22 Michigan*
Nov. 29 at Michigan State*
Note: One non-conference game to be scheduled
2026 Penn State Football Schedule
Sept. 5 Marshall
Sept. 12 at Temple
Sept. 19 San Jose State