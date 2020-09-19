Penn State Football’s 2020 fall schedule released

by: Devin Jackson

The sunsets on Beaver Stadium during warm ups before an NCAA college football game between Penn State and Michigan in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Penn State won 28-21. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the Big Ten officially announcing its intention to play football games next month, the full nine week schedule was released this morning.

Penn State will begin their season the road against Indiana on October 24. Penn State defeated Indiana a year ago in Beaver Stadium, 34-27.

Penn State’s first home game will be against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Halloween. Some other notable games to point out for Penn State: In Week Five (November 21), Penn State hosts Iowa, who the Nittany Lions defeated last season 17-12; and close out their regular season Week Eight (December 12) hosting Michigan State.

Full Schedule:

Week 1 (Oct. 24): Penn State @ Indiana Week 2 (Oct. 31): Ohio State @ Penn State Week 3 (Nov. 7): Maryland @ Penn State Week 4 (Nov 14): Penn State @ Nebraska Week 5 (Nov 21): Iowa @ Penn State Week 6 (Nov. 28): Penn State @ Michigan Week 7 (Dec. 5): Penn State @ Rutgers Week 8 (Dec. 12): Michigan State @ Penn State Week 9 (Dec. 19): Big Ten Championship Week (Team from East plays Team From West depending on conference ranking)

