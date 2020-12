Penn State will start its day a little earlier Saturday.

The Nittany Lions (2-5) will play Michigan State (2-4) will now play at Noon on Saturday televised on ABC. The game had previously been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

West Virginia had to call off its game with Oklahoma Saturday thanks to COVID-19 concerns. That left the noon time slot vacant on ABC. Both schools agreed to a new game time according to a Michigan State media release.