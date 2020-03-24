Penn State guard Kyle McCloskey enters transfer portal

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield University is lending seven hospital beds from its Nursing Lab in Elliot Hall to UPMC Wellsboro as reserve beds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When Janie Hilfiger, President of UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Cole, requested to borrow our hospital beds, we responded, ‘Yes!’,” explained Dr. Kathy Wright, Associate Provost and Dean of Natural and Social Sciences. “Our facilities crew and Dr. Battin carried these very heavy beds down two flights of stairs and loaded them into a truck one-at-a-time to assist the facilities team at UPMC Wellsboro.”