Penn State has a timeline in mind for basketball coach search

Penn State has a plan when it comes to naming a new men’s basketball coach.

According to Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour, Penn State would like to name a new basketball coach once the current 2021 season wraps up.

“The plan would be to name a head coach immediately following our Penn State men’s basketball season. My evaluation of coach Ferry has been outstanding. He obviously took over and stepped in to a difficult situation. The Big Ten is an absolute beast,” Barbour said.

Interim coach Jim Ferry has made his interest in the job known as well.

“He’s got a hands on audition in order to make his case. Other candidates are auditioning elsewhere which is very useful,” Barbour said.

Penn State has won its last two games and is hoping to update No. 13 Ohio State on the road Wednesday night.