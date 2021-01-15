Penn State hockey’s late-game rally leads to overtime win

It looked like Penn State hockey was down and out. Well, you just needed to be a little more patient.

Penn State hockey defeated Michigan State 3-2 in overtime Friday night to kick off a six-game homestand. Connor MacEachern would tie things up 2-2 with 1:10 left in the third period. Alex Limoges would net the game winner just 30 seconds into the overtime period.

Limoges had a hand in all three of Penn State’s goals. He moved to No. 4 on Penn State’s all-time points list.

