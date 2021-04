STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Penn State basketball roster is closer to completion.

Siena guard Jalen Pickett announced he will be transferring to Penn State. He played three seasons at Siena. He is considered to be one of the best available guards on the market.

Pickett is the reigning MAAC player of the year after averaging 15.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6 assists per game.