Penn State Lady Lions pick up road win at Illinois

Penn State women’s basketball had not picked up a road win in Big Ten play since February 24, 2019.

That changed Thursday.

Just like that night nearly two years ago, Penn State defeated Illinois in Champaign. The Lady Lions defeated the Illini 80-76 for their second Big Ten win of the season.

Penn State trailed by one point late in the game. Shay Hagans scored six points in the final two minutes. Freshman Maddie Burke added a three pointer and Penn State walked out of the gym with a win.

Makenna Marisa scored a team-high 24 points. Johnasia Cash put up her fourth double-double in the last five games with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Watch the video at the top of this story for the highlights.