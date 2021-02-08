Penn State Lady Lions win fourth in a row

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Penn State Lady Lions now have the longest active win streak in the Big Ten.

Penn State used an offensive explosion to roll Wisconsin 98-74 Sunday afternoon. It is the highest-scoring game for the Lady Lions since Feb. 15, 2001 when the team scored 101 points against Illinois.

Penn State has now won its last four games and five of the last seven. The team is now 8-7 overall (5-6 Big Ten).

Five Penn State players scored in double figures. Makenna Marisa led the team with 20 points. Johnasia Cash scored 18. Maddie Burke had 15 points. Anna Camden tied a career high with 14 and Shay Hagans scored 11 points.

