Penn State names Lamar Stevens, Danae Rivers athletes of the year

Penn State named its male and female athletes of the year on Wednesday.

For the men, Lamar Stevens took home top honors. The Penn State basketball senior finished his career just seven points shy of the school’s all-time scoring record. He earned First Team All-Big Ten honors the last two seasons.

He is one of only two Penn State players to have more than 2,000 points (2,207) and 800 rebounds (875).

Danae Rivers earned the nod from Penn State for female athlete of the year.

Rivers is a national champion after winning the indoor 800-meter race at the NCAA Championships in 2019. She set the collegiate record for the 1,000-meter race.

Rivers set 11 school records and was a nine-time All-American.