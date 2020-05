Penn State defensive tackle Aeneas Hawkins shared his story over Memorial Day weekend.

He had a encounter with a stranger at a gas station who called him a racial slur. You can read Hawkins describe his encounter below.

He stared longer than I thought was normal, but I thought nothing of it. I’m a larger man in all Penn State gear, so maybe he knew I played ball. As I walked though, he yelled “F*** you! You black son of a b****” — Aeneas Hawkins (@AeneasHawkins) May 24, 2020

Worth noting, he had some sort of hate song blasting when he pulled up. At that point, I felt threatened. I remained calm, and peaceful, but was prepared to do what was necessary to defend myself. — Aeneas Hawkins (@AeneasHawkins) May 24, 2020

Although my inclination was to jump through his face when he stood close to me, I know that I’ll always be guilty before proven innocent. Although I had done nothing out of the ordinary to invite conflict, it found me just for LWB. — Aeneas Hawkins (@AeneasHawkins) May 24, 2020

I’m posting this to remind my brothers and sisters of color to stay aware of their surroundings and to be safe. Although that man is not representative of this entire country, the anger and hate he has in his heart represents enough for my people 2 be extra cautious at all times. — Aeneas Hawkins (@AeneasHawkins) May 24, 2020

We caught up with Penn State’s Lamont Wade and Pat Freiermuth earlier this week. The players express their support of their teammate in the video at the top of this story.