Penn State pulls away late, beats Nebraska 72-66

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jamari Wheeler scored a career-high 19 points, and No. 11 seed Penn State pulled away inside the last four minutes to beat No. 14 seed Nebraska 72-66 in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament.
Penn State (11-13) has won four of its last five games and plays sixth-seeded Wisconsin in the second round Thursday.
Tied at 59-all with 3:48 remaining, John Harrar made a free throw and Myles Dread hit a 3-pointer to spark a 13-7 closing run by the Nittany Lions, who trailed 37-23 at the break. Trey McGowens scored 13 points for Nebraska (7-20).