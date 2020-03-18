Penn State quarterback reacts to sports shutdown

You can bet Penn State’s athletes are home trying to stay in shape and waiting for the next step.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is back home in Cincinnati. He gives his thoughts in the sports shutdown due to COVID-19 or the coronavirus.

“Being a college athlete right now is a difficult situation. I feel for a lot of the spring athletes. We got our spring football shut down which is one thing, but for people to end their seasons? Not be able to play their senior year?” Clifford said.

“I know that one of our basketball players Lamar Stevens was seven points away from beating our school record at Penn State. There is a lot of hurt around the community and people are confused about what is going on.”

