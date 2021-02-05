Penn State quarterback Will Levis transfers to Kentucky

A former Penn State quarterback has his transfer destination.

QB Will Levis will continue his football career at the University of Kentucky.

Levis mostly served as a backup quarterback at Penn State. He started two games in his time at Penn State. He led the team to a win over Rutgers 27-6 with Sean Clifford injured in 2019. He started one game in 2020, but was benched for Clifford during the game. Penn State lost the game 41-21.

Levis finished with six career rushing touchdowns and three passing scores over the two seasons he saw the field. He primarily came in in short-yardage situations the last two seasons, while also getting one start this past season against Iowa.

He will have three years of eligibility left thanks to the NCAA COVID waiver. Levis previously announced he graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Penn State in three years.