Penn State running back Journey Brown could miss 2020 football season

by: Peter Terpstra

Penn State running back Journey Brown (4) carries the ball to the end zone for a touchdown against Memphis in the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Penn State football could be without its leading rusher for the season.

Penn State athletics confirmed to WTAJ Tuesday Journey Brown could miss the 2020 season with a medical condition. According to a team spokesperson, he is currently being treated for a condition discovered in the offseason.

Lions 247 first reported the news.

Brown rushed for 890 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2019 as a redshirt junior.

Coach James Franklin is set to speak with media members Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in his first regular season weekly press conference in 2020.

WTAJ will work to bring you more information when it becomes available.

