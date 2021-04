STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State softball is still chasing its first home win of the season.

The Nittany Lions took a 9-0 loss to Ohio State Sunday afternoon in five innings.

Ohio State started off the game with three runs in the first inning and never looked back. Penn State dropped to 1-18 on the season with the loss. The Nittany Lions will wrap up the series against the Buckeyes Monday at 4 p.m. at Beard Field.

