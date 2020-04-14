Penn State softball’s season cancellation story

You will probably remember where you were and what you were doing when the country shut down because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Penn State softball was in Clearwater, Florida, for a tournament when the season was abruptly canceled.

Penn State coach Amanda Lehotak has a bit of a different story. She was in her hometown of Omaha, Neb., to attend a funeral when the NCAA canceled all spring sports.

Watch the video at the top of this story to hear from Lehotak as she tells the story of what it was like when sports stopped.