Penn State struggles with Illinois’ size to drop fifth straight

Penn State basketball had a rough day.

The Big Ten reprimanded the team’s interim head coach Jim Ferry Tuesday afternoon costing the school $10,000 in a fine. The Nittany Lions then had a chance to pick up the team’s first Big Ten win later that night at Illinois.

Things did not go as planned.

Penn State’s problems in the post would resurface again and Illinois would beat back Penn State 79-65. Illini big man Kofi Cockburn would put up a game-high 21 points and 12 rebounds for the double-double.

Penn State was not able to score a field goal in the last 6:48 of the first half. Illinois would take a 42-28 lead at halftime and turn it into a comfortable win.

The Nittany Lions drop to 0-5 in Big Ten play (3-6 overall). The team’s marathon of rescheduled games will continue when the team hosts Rutgers on Thursday with another quick turnaround.