Penn State volleyball earns No. 13 seed in NCAA tournament

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State has missed matches the last two weeks with COVID-19 concerns. Now the team hopes to be clear and ready to play in the NCAA Tournament.

Penn State volleyball earned the No. 13 overall seed in the NCAA tournament Sunday:

Penn State will play the winner between Rice and North Carolina A&T on Thursday, April 15. The Nittany Lions will have a first round bye.

Penn State shares the “regional” with No. 4 seed Texas. All NCAA tournament matches will take place in Omaha, Nebraska.

The NCAA tournament field will feature 16 fewer teams this year as an adjustment due to COVID-19.

