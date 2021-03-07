Penn State women’s hockey misses out on NCAA tournament after historic season

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State women’s hockey saw its season end Sunday.

The Nittany Lions did not receive one of four at-large bids for the NCAA women’s hockey tournament. The team finished the year 16-3-2 with a regular season College Hockey America conference championship.

The team fell to Syracuse 3-2 in the CHA tournament semifinals missing out on an automatic bid to the national tournament.

The season marked the first regular season CHA championship in school history.

The team will now reset for the 2021-2022 season. See you next winter.