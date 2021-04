(WETM) - Gov. Cuomo said 189,820 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and nearly 1.5 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 17 allocation of 1,727,225 first and second doses, New York's highest allocation to date, is expected to finish arriving today.

"While we remain in a footrace against the infection rate, we know the vaccine works and are making steady progress in getting more New Yorkers vaccinated," Governor Cuomo said. "I urge everyone who has not yet signed up for an appointment to do so. Our providers are working around the clock to get shots into arms, and getting vaccinated is how you can show your support for them and for your community."