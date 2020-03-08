Penn State wrestling claims two individual Big Ten titles

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (WTAJ) — Senior Mark Hall and Freshman Aaron Brooks took home Big Ten individual titles in their weight class during the 2020 Big Ten Championships at Rutgers University.

Penn State wrestling had five wrestlers competing in the finals in weight classes 133, 141, 165, 174 and 184. Hall defeated No. 1 Michael Kemerer of Iowa in the Big Ten finals at weight 174 by a score of 8-5, and will head to NCAA Championships with a 23-1 record.

Brooks defeated No. 7 Cameron Caffey of Michigan State in Penn State’s fifth and final Big Ten Championship match by a score of 3-2, and will enter the NCAA Championship with a 15-1 record.

The other three Nittany Lions wrestlers in the finals suffered close losses.

Sophomore Roman Bravo-Young (Tucson, Ariz.), ranked No. 2 nationally at 133 in the NCAA coaches poll, lost to No. 10 Sebastian Rivera of Northwestern in a 7-2 decision.

Junior Nick Lee (Evansville, Ind.), who was ranked No. 1 at 141, fell to No. 2 Luke Pletcher of Ohio State in a 6-5 decision.

Senior Vincenzo Joseph (Pittsburgh, Pa.), ranked No. 1 at 165, fell to No. 2 Alex Marinelli in their title bout in a 3-2 decision.

Seven Penn State wrestlers qualified for the NCAA Championships ahead of the at-large bids selections on Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions placed fourth with 107.0 points while Iowa won the team title with 157.5 points.