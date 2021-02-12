Penn State wrestling reschedules dual with Michigan

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State will get back to the mat this weekend after all.

The No. 3 Nittany Lions will trip to No. 2 Michigan for a dual Sunday morning televised on the Big Ten Network.

Hey got even better news for ya! Let's move this up :30 to 10:30 a.m. so the whole nation can see it live on the B1G Network! #PSUwr pic.twitter.com/jHBD4Bi9jp — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) February 12, 2021

The dual was originally scheduled for 11 a.m. It was moved up 30 minutes to fit a television time slot for the Big Ten Network.

Penn State had previously planned to host No. 1 Iowa Friday night. COVID-19 positives with the Hawkeyes forced the postponement of the dual. It is unclear if the Iowa matchup will be made up before the postseason.