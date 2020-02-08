Penn State wrestling rolls No. 4 Wisconsin in Madison

It took some dominating wrestling from Nick Lee and Vincenzo Joseph along with an upset win by Jarod Verkleeren for Penn State to leave Wisconsin in the dust.

No. 2 Penn State defeated No. 4 Wisconsin 29-10 Friday night.

You can find the full results here courtesy of Penn State athletics.

#2 Penn State 29, #4 Wisconsin 10

February 7, 2020 – Madison, Wis.

125: Eric Barnett UW dec. Brandon Meredith PSU, 4-0 0-3

133: #1 Seth Gross UW dec. #2 Roman Bravo-Young PSU, 6-5 0-6

141: #2 Nick Lee PSU maj. dec. #7 Tristan Moran UW, 14-1 4-6

149: Jarod Verkleeren PSU #15 Cole Martin UW, 3-2 7-6

157: Garrett Model UW maj. dec. Bo Pipher PSU, 13-4 7-10

165: #1 Vincenzo Joseph PSU maj. dec. #3 Evan Wick UW, 8-0 11-10

174: #2 Mark Hall PSU pinned Jared Krattiger UW, WBF (4:16) 17-10

184: #7 Aaron Brooks PSU dec. Johnny Sebastian UW, 3-2 20-10

197: #18 Shakur Rasheed PSU dec. Taylor Watkins UW, 6-0 23-10

285: #15 Seth Nevills PSU win by forfeit 29-10

Attendance: 3,073

Records: Penn State (9-2, 6-1 B1G); Wisconsin (10-4, 3-4 B1G)

Penn State will turn around and wrestle No. 6 Minnesota Sunday at 2 p.m. in Minneapolis.