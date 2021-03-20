Penn State wrestling sends 4 wrestlers to the NCAA finals

ST. LOUIS (WTAJ) – Make it a perfect four for four in Penn State’s semifinal round at the NCAA tournament.

Penn State will send four wrestlers to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championship finals Saturday night. All four put together impressive performances in the semifinals Friday.

At 133 pounds, Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young would use a third-period takedown to beat Virginia Tech senior Korbin Myers to make his first finals appearance.

At 141 pounds, Nick Lee pulled off an impressive win over two-time Big Ten champion in Rutgers’ Sebastian Rivera. He pulled off a late four-point move with a takedown and nearfall to get the 9-3 win.

At 174 pounds, Penn State freshman Carter Starocci rode out Utah Valley’s Demetrious Romero for the entire third period to win 2-0 and punch his ticket to the finals.

At 184 pounds, Penn States’ Aaron Brooks controlled Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen for a 6-4 win.

The Nittany Lions also added two more All-Americans to the mix. At 197, Michael Beard will wrestle for seventh place as will his heavyweight teammate Greg Kervliet.

Penn State 157 pounder Brady Berge defaulted out of the tournament after an injury in the quarterfinals.

You can find a list of Penn State’s Saturday medal matches below:

NCAA Finals Saturday at 7 p.m. E.T. on ESPN

133: No. 2 Roman Bravo Young vs. No. 1 Daton Fix (Oklahoma State)

141: No. 2 Nick Lee vs. No. 1 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa)

174: No. 3 Carter Starocci vs. No. 1 Michael Kemerer (Iowa)

184: No. 1 Aaron Brooks vs. No. 2 Trent Hidlay (North Carolina State)

7th Place Matches

197: No. 15 Michael Beard vs. No. 8 Stephen Buchanan (Wyoming)

285: No. 9 Greg Kerkvliet vs. No. 21 Tate Orndorff (Ohio State)

Penn State currently sits in second place in the team standings behind Iowa:

TEAM STANDINGS (top five)

1: Iowa – 109.0

2: Penn State– 94.5

3: Oklahoma State – 86.5

4: Arizona State – 67.0

5: Michigan – 58.5