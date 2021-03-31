Penn Stater Chris Hogan joins pro lacrosse team

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Former Penn State lacrosse player and NFL wide receiver Chris Hogan has a new team.
The Cannons Lacrosse Club of the Premiere Lacrosse League announced it had signed Hogan Wednesday.
Hogan played nine seasons in the NFL most notably with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion.
Hogan declared for the PLL draft, but was not picked.
Cannons Lacrosse Club had previously been based in Boston as a part of Major League Lacrosse. Now as an affiliate with the PLL, teams are not affiliated with cities and instead travel around the country playing games.