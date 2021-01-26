Penn State’s Barbour reveals number of COVID positive tests from 2020 football season

Penn State football was one of two Big Ten teams to complete the 2020 season without having any games postponed or cancelled.

Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour spoke with reporters for about 40 minutes on zoom Tuesday. She revealed the Penn State football program only had one positive COVID-19 test during the 2020 season.

“First priority – health and safety – then if we can play [and] Do it with an acceptable level of risk? We will. The only way in my mind to bring this down to an acceptable level of risk – is to do all of the mitigation,” Barbour said. “It is no coincidence that we only had one positive in football during the season.”

Barbour attributed the COVID-19 test results to the leadership of head coach James Franklin.

“We know that was contracted outside of football. It is because James led the way. James modeled the behavior. James held them accountable and they all bought in,” Barbour said.

Penn State finished the season at 4-5. The Nittany Lions started the year on a five-game losing streak and finished on a four-game win streak. Penn State then chose not to pursue a bowl game.

We will continue to bring you stories from Barbour’s chat with media members Tuesday throughout the week.