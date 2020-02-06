Penn State’s new offensive coordinator has Central Pennsylvania roots

Penn State will show off four new assistant coaches in the fall.

Three of those coaches will be on the offensive side of the ball.

One of those coaches will be calling the plays: Lewisberry native Kirk Ciarrocca.

Ciarrocca came to Penn State after serving as offensive coordinator at Minnesota for the last three seasons.

He grew up in Lewisberry and played defensive back at Juniata College before finishing up his degree at Temple University.

Watch the video above to hear more about Ciarrocca’s Central PA roots.