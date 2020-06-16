Penn State’s Parsons hopes fans can pack the stands this fall

Micah Parsons is not on campus yet, but he will be soon.

Parsons said he will be a part of the second phase of players coming to campus after Father’s Day. He gets to spend Father’s Day with his son and his family before returning to Penn State to start his junior season.

Parsons had the chance to catch up with reporters Monday afternoon on a zoom call. On Sunday, Penn State announced a plan that would bring students back to campus.

Now Penn State’s star linebacker hopes that is a step that could lead to fans in the stands at Beaver Stadium.

