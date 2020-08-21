PIAA votes to begin fall sports August 24

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — After weeks of deliberation, the PIAA has voted to move forward with the start of fall sports beginning August 24th.

The final vote was 25-5 in favor of starting fall sports on Monday.

The meeting also concluded the PIAA will leave it up to school districts to compile a list of schools who want to participate in fall sports.

This comes after the last PIAA meeting where they postponed the fall season for two weeks, until August 24th.

The two week postponement stemmed from Governor Tom Wolf giving a recommendation that no K-12 or youth recreational sports should happen in Pennsylvania until January 1, 2020.

He announced at the end of a press conference on Thursday, Aug. 6, that avoiding “congregate settings” would help people in PA defeat the virus. Along with the Departments of Education and Health, the governor’s office later clarified the comments were a recommendation and not a mandate.

Earlier this week, the PIAA said they felt confident in having fall sports this season.

“We feel fairly confident that we can get school sports up and running,” Melissa Mertz, associate executive director of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, said in a radio interview.