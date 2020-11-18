Pickup truck hits parked tractor trailer

LAWRENCEVILLE, P.A. – (WETM) According to First News Now, Lawrenceville fire personnel were requested for traffic control by Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday evening, around 6:40 P.M. to the scene of a crash on the highway.

Motorists that witnessed the accident involved a tractor-trailer and a white truck hauling horses in a horse trailer being involved in a side by side collision.

Both vehicles suffered heavy damage and were sitting in the left lane along Route 15 in the northbound lane just before the Lawrenceville exit.

According to Jen K-Baum, the white pickup truck that was hauling the horse trailer struck the tractor-trailer which was parked along the shoulder and sitting way off the roadway, when the accident occurred.

It is unknown why the driver of the white pickup truck drifted over and struck the tractor-trailer.

The pickup traveled up along the entire length of the 18-wheeler, causing damage from the back of the trailer to the front of the rig.

The pickup shredded several tires on the tractor-trailer and damaged the cab of that rig, as well.

Both vehicles suffered disabling damages and were said to have been towed from the scene.

No injuries to the horses or the drivers were reported in the collision and Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation into the accident.