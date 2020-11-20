CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Police make multiple arrests in the Village of Canisteo.

The Canisteo Village Police Department arrested 25-year-old Matthew A. Nosar of Jasper for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance stemming from a traffic stop in the Village of Canisteo, where Nosar had methamphetamine.

Nosar was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Canisteo Village Court at a later date.

Brieanna M. Olson, age 24, was arrested for possession of Marijuana stemming from a traffic stop in Canisteo. Olson was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Canisteo Village Court at a later date.

31-year-old Eric T. Bebout of Hornell was arrested for Criminal Mischief, Criminal Trespass, Harassment, and Menacing.

Bebout violated a court order of protection by contacting a protected victim via phone when mandated not to.

Bebout was already remanded in the Steuben County Jail and was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Canisteo Village Court at a later date.

42-year-old Randall T. Plank Jr of Bath was arrested for Fleeing from an officer, Obstruction of Governmental Administration, and multiple counts of reckless driving.

Plank was arrested during an attempted traffic stop in the Village of Canisteo when Plank fled from the traffic stop and took officers on a pursuit.

Plank was later located by officers at his residence and issued several tickets and appearance tickets to appear in Canisteo Village Court at a later date.

The Canisteo Village Police Department arrested an 18, 17, and 13 year- old male, all of Canisteo, for Criminal Mischief.

The 18-year-old male was issued an appearance ticket, and the other two males were issued juvenile appearance tickets to appear in Steuben County Family Court at a later date.