Prescription drug drop off in Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler counties

(WETM)- Schuyler County, Chemung County, and Steuben County sheriff’s office all taking part in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) nationwide prescription drug “take back” initiative today.

Residents in the counties were encouraged to turn in their expired and unused prescription medications for proper disposal. Sean Holley, Chemung County Sheriff says, “it’s environmentally safe to dispose of them this way, rather than just flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in a landfill. They’re disposed of and incinerated properly. It also keeps them out of the hands of people who would use them without prescriptions. People have them in their homes, in their medicine cabinets, and people will steal them and take them when they’re not supposed to have them.”

The Sheriff told 18 News, after only one hour of being open, the drug take back gathered 100 pounds worth of medicine and 60 cars come through.