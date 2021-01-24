President Biden seeks to expand P-EBT benefits for millions of families

(WETM) – President Joe Biden is helping with food insecurities with one of his many executive orders.

President Biden signed an executive order to expand food stamps benefits to help the nation’s low-income families.

In support of the president, USDA is increasing the Pandemic-EBT benefit by nearly 15%, providing more money for low-income families and millions of children missing meals due to school closings.

The plan will not only be expanding food stamp access to families, but it will also boost EBT payments for families with school-aged children.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program stops P-EBT benefits at $5.86 per child per school day, and many households have had trouble claiming benefits.

As of right now, it is unsure when the actual start date of the SNAP benefit increase will happen.

