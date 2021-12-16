Program of P.E.A.C.E will install Ring doorbell cameras in Elmira this week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Program of P.E.A.C.E. and Elmira Police will begin to distribute new Ring Doorbell cameras in neighborhoods across Elmira this week. In June, the two organizations announced this new collaboration, inviting community members to report criminal activity or emergencies through its new partnership with Ring.

“We’re trying to get it ready before Christmas,” said Willie Owens, Cofounder of Program of P.E.A.C.E.

Ring’s Neighbors App allows users to share real-time information, photos and videos of local crime incidents so fellow residents can stay informed.

The Neighbors App uses your address to create a radius around your home. If anyone shares an alert on the app about crime or safety within that radius, you’ll get a notification on your phone and tablet. Conversely, if you share an alert on the app about a crime or safety issue in your radius, your neighbors will also get a notification on their phones and tablets. You can then comment on these alerts to provide additional information about local issues, give tips to avoid affected areas, share photos or videos to help neighbors stay on the lookout, etc. You can narrow your radius to only focus on hyper-local issues. Or if you live in a more rural location, you can expand your radius to include nearby communities and landmarks. RING WEBSITE

According to Lt. William Solt, the Elmira Police Department can view residents’ posts and “chime in” with relevant updates or safety alerts.

You do not need a Ring device to join Neighbors. Anyone with a smartphone can download the app to receive updates and share information.