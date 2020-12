Wednesday we will see our first major snowstorm of the season, prompting Winter Storm Watches and Warnings for the Twin Tiers. Meteorologists use these terms frequently but let's explore what the difference between the two are.

A Winter Storm Watch is issued in advance of an approaching storm and indicates the risk of a hazardous winter weather event has increased but its timing and location is still uncertain. Now as the event becomes likely, this watch will normally be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. A Warning indicates that conditions pose a threat to both property and life and that travel will become treacherous or nearly impossible.