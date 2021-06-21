Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (06/21/2021)

Some of us being woken up early this morning to strong storms marching through the Twin Tiers. A second line of strong storms is now progressing eastward from Western New York. This line is expected to weaken as it moves east, though we will be monitoring this closely. Breaks in cloud cover this morning will lead to some sunshine which will help destabilize the atmosphere. Onset for shower and thunderstorm development will be between 1-4 pm, first forming in the west then moving east. Active weather will be scattered in coverage before an organized line is expected to develop. This will occur along and just out ahead of a cold front passing through the region. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Slight Risk, level 2 out of 5, for the development of strong to severe storms. The main concerns from these storms will be damaging winds, hail, and localized heavy rainfall. On top of the storm threat, it will also be hot and humid. Highs today will reach 90 with heat index values in the low to mid-90s. Showers will linger early tonight before slowly tapering off as high pressure builds in. Lows will be in the low to mid-50s.