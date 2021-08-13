Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (08/13/21)

Today once again started on the warm and muggy side with temperatures sitting into the 60s. The heat and humidity continues today as highs reach the mid to upper 80s for most across the Twin Tiers. This gives us a break from the 90s that we have been seeing. Humidity wise, dew points will rise into the upper 60s to near 70, so it will feel pretty humid out. Relief is in sight as a cold front slowly moves through tonight. As the cold front advances into our region, it brings with it unsettled weather. Shower and storm chances increase later on in the day and remain high into the overnight hours as scattered showers and isolated storms develop across the region. Due to the cold front moving through and the unstable air mass we are in, there is also the potential to see an isolated strong to severe storm. The Twin Tiers is under a marginal risk today, a 1 out of 5, for that threat to see an isolated strong to severe storm. Timing wise, we are looking at the late afternoon to evening hours. Our main threats will be frequent lightning, damaging wind, small hail, and heavy rain. By Saturday morning, we are still holding on to scattered showers and cannot fully rule out a rumble of thunder as the cold front continues to exit the region. Behind the cold front is a drier and cooler air mass, so we get a break from the heat and humidity. Once the cold front exits during the late morning to early afternoon hours, we dry and clear out as an area of high pressure takes control of our weather pattern. This area of high pressure remains in control for the rest of the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures on Saturday sit into the upper 70s as that cooler drier air mass works it way in.