Report: Alabama expected to hire Bill O’Brien as next offensive coordinator

Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien, center, gives signals from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

According to a report, one former Penn State coach is expected to make the move to the SEC.

Fox Sports and The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reports Alabama will look to make Bill O’Brien its offensive coordinator in the next few days:

Asked someone who knows Bill O'Brien well about how well he thought BOB would work with Saban: "Really well… He worked for Belichick." — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 12, 2021

O’Brien was Penn State’s head coach in 2012 and 2013. He led the Nittany Lions to an 8-4 record in the year following Joe Paterno’s dismissal in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky child abuse scandal. The season earned O’Brien Big Ten coach of the year honors in 2012.

After leaving Penn State, he became the head coach of the Houston Texans. O’Brien eventually became the general manager of the team as well. The Texans parted ways with O’Brien in the middle of his seventh season after an 0-4 start.

O’Brien will replace former USC head coach Steve Sarkisian who took the head coaching job at the University of Texas.