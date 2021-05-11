Representative Clint Owlett weighs in possible election changes in PA

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are pushing to make major changes to their election system. A republican-led committee has been holding hearings since the last election. Yesterday they issued a report detailing suggested changes. It pushes for reforms like voter ID laws, signature matching on ballots, more training for election officials, and improved post election audits.

18 News reached out to Representative Clint Owlett on what the process has consisted of. “We did a deep dive. We had alot of county officials in, state officials, even folks from other states, Florida and Arizona and Colorado to share with us what they were doing and how their elections run smoothly. And we are looking at how we can draft some meaningful changes to our election code that we won’t be the spotlight of the nation moving forward,” said Owlett.

Representative Owlett went on to say hopes the potential changes will be in place before the next general election.