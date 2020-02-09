Rhode Islanders head to New Hampshire to campaign ahead of Tuesday’s Primary

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Residents of New Hampshire will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote on which candidate they want to represent their respective party. It means this weekend is slated to be a busy final push for each candidate’s campaign.

The road to the White House is a congested one, with 11 Democratic and 3 Republican candidates fighting to become the party nominee, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Additionally, President Donald Trump will host a rally for New Hampshire voters on Monday night in Manchester, New Hampshire at Southern New Hampshire University.

Nearly 40 people from Rhode Island will head to the Granite State this weekend as part of Rhode Island for Warren. The group is expected to call Epping, New Hampshire their home base.

“The easiest way we can make changes and have government work for us is by being engaged in the process,” said Candace Brown Casey of Warwick. She told Eyewitness News, “Voting is the absolute priority!”

One of her goals while campaigning in New Hampshire is to encourage Democrats and Republicans alike to vote on Tuesday.

It’s all about having a conversation she says, “… chat … talk about what is important to them [New Hampshire voters] so we can understand [the important issues].”

Leading this group of seven from Warwick is Lauren Ustaszewski, she is a team leader for Rhode Island for Warren.

“It’s important for me to be able to make that kind of impact on just having a face to face conversation,” said Ustaszewski. “Many people are undecided in this primary.”

Ustaszewski believes the work done by her and the nearly 40 volunteers from Rhode Island will make a difference!