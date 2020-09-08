Saquon Barkley named NFL team captain for second year in a row

Saquon Barkley is entering his third NFL season.
The former No. 2 overall pick by the New York Giants is the only returning team captain the team announced Tuesday:
Barkley joins quarterback Daniel Jones as the team’s offensive captains.
by: Peter TerpstraPosted: / Updated:
Saquon Barkley is entering his third NFL season.
The former No. 2 overall pick by the New York Giants is the only returning team captain the team announced Tuesday:
Barkley joins quarterback Daniel Jones as the team’s offensive captains.