SAT removes essay and subject tests

(WETM)- The college board says they will eliminate the optional essay from the SAT and do away with subject tests. This decision coming because the coronavirus pandemic has forced the widespread cancellation of group testing sessions for the SAT and rival ACT since March.

The three-hour, multiple choice SAT measures Math and English language arts proficiency. The optional essay adds about another hour, and is scored separately. As were the lesser required subject tests given in specific areas like chemistry or foreign languages.

But Elmira College has made SAT testing optional for their potential students for years now.

They say the the test is not always the best way to measure a students performance, compared to the rest of the academic record.

Jacquelyn VanBrunt, Dean of Admissions for Elmira College says, “we absolutely confirmed that students could submit their SAT scores if they wanted to, but we feel very strongly about the fact that the students four years in high school is a better reflection of how who they are as a student, as opposed to, you know, one Saturday morning.”

The subject tests will immediately end for U.S. students, and will be phased out for international students by June.